A non-governmental organisation, Oxfam Strengthening Acting Citizenship and System for Improved Service Delivery (OSAID) has trained 30 Kebbi State government officials, civil society organisations (CSOs) and others on rural market system development for inclusive rural growth.

The OSAID programme was funded and supported by the European Union (EU).

Speaking with journalists after the end of the two-day capacity building workshop held at Shagalinku Hotel in Birnin Kebbi, the acting state coordinator of OSAID projects for Kebbi and Adamawa States, Mr Enock Bamaiyi, said the participants were drawn from Proact members of staff, CSOs, state officials from Jega, Danko-Wasagu and Birnin Kebbi local government areas.

He said the training has put vast knowledge to trainees on how to present key findings of the fertilizer market system in Kebbi state with a view to supporting project team and key stakeholders to understand the complexity of fertilizer market in the state.

According to him, it also enhanced the capacity of relevant stakeholders to manage key variables with the fertilizer market system in Kebbi state for inclusive rural development

He said OSAID recruited Mr Olumide Ojo a consultant who conducted the market system assessment of Kebbi and Adamawa states particularly on fertilizer market system which has a huge impact on the livelihood of rural smallholder market.