Canada-based Nigerian Adodo Eddy Osaman is known as an expert and a great resources person for those seeking to migrate abroad for greener pasture or those after the Golden fleece of overseas education.

However, not many people are aware that the author of “Canada Express Bible” is a is also an entrepreneur, who founded the iGroup.

Adodo Eddy Osaman recently recounted his entrepreneurship odyssey:

“I began my entrepreneur experience in 2018 when I launched Eddy’s Solutions right in a dining room in Lagos. This journey began in the wake of the 2018 FIFA Worldcup. Because I’ve had experience living in that part of the world, I was able to deliver the needed fan experience to several clients across several African countries. Fast forward to June 2020, during the Covid-19 pandemic global lockdown, I launched iGroup.”

The iGroup is an online business that serves four basic needs of man, namely food, clothing, movement and communication.

Osaman explained further: “iSMS is an online SMS service, iStore is an e-commerce store, and iTravel is focused on immigrant services and international travel services. In October 2020, iTravelCanada was born.”

In March 2021, he started a podcast called Travel Street Talk which features travel gist, reality talk and travel Q&A. The live hangout every Sunday (Osaman described as “Travel school on the street”), posted online simultaneously on Facebook, Instagram and Youtube and has justified why Adodo Eddy Osaman is regarded as one of the best experts in the travel services.

“Having stepped into four of the seven continents of the world, I know what it is to have a visa denial, and I also know what it takes to get that visa approved,” he explained.

The podcast, he further avowed, has augmented the travel arm of his business. “I do open my Instagram stories periodically where I take travel questions and share my wealth of experience. A lot of people have enjoyed this series and the feedback I receive are massive,” he affirmed.