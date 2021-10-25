The Old Students Association of Methodist High School, Ilesa, (OSAMETHSI), has lauded the governments of Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola and Governor Gboyega Oyetola for their support for the association’s intervention in the school since 2004.

Addressing a press conference to herald the 65th anniversary of the founding of the school at Ilesa, Osun State at the weekend, the president, Dideolu Falobi, stated that the old students’ association had committed more than N200 million over the past six years to the holistic development of the school.

According to him, the anniversary is a celebration of what unity of purpose, uncommon passion and unalloyed commitment to set goals and objectives can do in turning the destinies of individuals and institutions around for good.

He disclosed that the keynote address by Governor Gboyega Oyetola, commissioning of projects and celebration of first generation teachers and students would climax the anniversary celebration.

The highlights of the celebration according to the president will include the commissioning of projects such as the newly completed multi-purpose hall, new volleyball court, the newly refurbished Biology Laboratory, The Peter Ojo Astronomy Centre among others.