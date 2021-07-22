Justice Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court in Lagos has restrained Lekki Gardens Estate Ltd and Foreshore Waters Ltd from carrying out any further construction, development or building activities in Osborne Foreshore Estate II, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Justice Oweibo gave the interim order after listening to an application by the Registered Trustees of Osborne and Foreshore Residents Association filed through their lawyer, Kemi Pinheiro (SAN).

The residents’ association asked the judge to halt the ongoing construction process on the properties situate at Block II Plot 2, Plot 7, Block 7, Plot 5,Block 6, Plot 17, Block 9, Plot 23, Block 9, Plot 17, Block 10, Plots 1A, 1B, 1C, Block 6, Plot 19, Block 6, Plot 12, Block 6, Plot 9A, Block 6, Plot 14, and Block 11, Plot 2.

Others are Signature One on Royal Palm Drive, Signature Two, Le Château, Insignia and Foreshore Towers on Acacia Road within the Estate or any other property currently being developed by the Respondents all within Osborne Foreshore Estate II.

Justice Oweibo restrained the two defendant applicants from predicating on any approvals granted by the 4th Defendant, (Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority) pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice for interlocutory injunction.

He found merit in the application upon reading the affidavit in support of the motion ex-parte for interim injunction and exhibits attached, sworn to by the Admin Manager of the Osborne Foreshore Phase II, Mrs Ifeoma Maduakor.

Earlier, while presenting the application in a suit number; FHC/L/CS/755/2021 before the court, Pinheiro had argued that the actions of the defendants were against the policy of the Estate as a residential territory.

The defendants in the suit are National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency’s, Lekki Garden Estate Limited, Foreshore Waters Limited and Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority.