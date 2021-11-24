The Osborne Foreshore Residents’ Association (OSFRA), Ikoyi, Lagos, has called on the state government to check alleged contravention of planning law by some developers in the estate so as to avert disaster.

The resident association, which made the call through its chairperson, Mrs Chinwe Ezenwa-Mbah, specifically accused Messrs Lekki Gardens Estate Limited of ignoring the law and approval orders granted by the government by allegedly engaging in unregulated development in the highbrow area.

According to Mrs Ezenwa-Mbah, the way structures are being built without regard to the law by the developer must be stopped by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu before the estate is turned into a slum.

She listed some of the alleged building rules contraventions by the developer as, “density levels. The number of dwelling units in virtually all Lekki Gardens developments is far more than what is allowed under the subsisting approval order. This is the cardinal contravention by Lekki Gardens.

“Parking provision; the planning guideline which stipulates that at least two parking spaces must be provided per dwelling unit, is being violated with impunity. Some of the parking spaces provided are not accessible to vehicles; as the provisions are mere markings on pieces of paper.Q

ADVERTISEMENT

“We urgently call for an immediate stoppage of all these contraventions, as we do not want to be presented or saddled with a fait accompli.