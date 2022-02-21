Newly appointed surveyor-general of the federation, Mr Adeyemi Adebomehin, has said his office is exploring means within the law to ensure increased revenue generation.

Adebomehin who was acting for three months before he was confirmed by President Muhammadu Buhari as the substantive surveyor-general of the Federation, stated this over the weekend during an interactive session held at the OSGoF in Abuja.

He said within a short period of his leadership, the OSGoF has recorded modest achievements which it intends to consolidate and improve upon.

The surveyor-general said, “Under my leadership, the management can boast about the best state of art printing press fully operational for any printing works; we have concluded arrangements for the installation of a number of continuously operating reference station (CORS) and revamping of more than 10 others across the country that have stopped streaming.

“Our plan is to make geospatial data, other products and services of ours accessible to consumers and other end users from any part of the country and the world.”

“In order to further enhance the general capacity of the office in providing optimal services, and real time products and geospatial data, Ground Penetrating Radar System (GPRS) has been procured. This will help in determining infrastructure such as conduit cables, pipes and any other materials under the ground.

