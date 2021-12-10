Office of the Surveyor General of the Federation (OSGoF) has generated over N30 million within one month.

Acting Surveyor General of the Federation (SGoF), Surv Abduganiyu Adeyemi Adebomehin disclosed this when two former Surveyors General of the Federation paid him solidarity visit.

Adebomehin reaffirmed his commitment towards improving on the capacity of the office for better service delivery and increased IGR that would be sustained.

He said the operationalization of the High Performance Data Centre alone could be generating between N100 million and N200 million, adding that the OSGoF at present has the best printing press already opened for public use.

He said that many of the facilities and services of OSGoF were being franchised in line with the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) of the Nigerian government in order to provide optimum services and maximize profits.

The former SGoF, Fuad A. Kassim and his successor in 2006, Isaac Adewola praised Adebomehin for the bold step he has taken within the few weeks he started superintending over the affairs of the OSGoF.

Both commended the acting SGoF for franchising major facilities and services of the office for improved IGR. They appealed to the federal government to ensure the appointment of the substantive SGoF from within. They entreated the blessings of God Almighty on Adebomehin.