The versatile musician, Oshara with the real name, Sola Shittu is up to new projects

Oshara who is a songwriter, producer and performer has released a potential hit titled, ‘I Wish’ and is set to release new songs that will further launch him into the industry.

Oshara who had been doing music for 10 years is passionate on being an “active player in the contemporary African music industry, especially as the Nigerian sound keeps growing in leaps and bounds and making rounds in the international community. It’s also great to know that against all odds, we keep getting the world’s respect as we keep producing world-class exportable content.”

The musician who hails from Ikere- Ekiti in Ekiti state, self-produced his debut album, titled ‘Sent: The Commission’ in November 13 2011 and since then has strived to be relevant in the music industry, releasing great singles like ‘All the best’, ‘Omo Ministreet’, ‘My Lagos Prayer’, ‘Proudly Ekiti (Mei shomo yahoo)’ and a host of others. He often performs along with his live band, ‘The Green Sound’ at ceremonies.

According to him, he has performed alongside great artistes like King Sunny Ade, Sinach, Nathaniel Bassey, Adekunle Gold, Idrish Abdulkareem, Alibaba, Gbenga Adeyinka, Alabi Pasuma, Sola Allyson, Adewale Ayuba and many others.

