Former governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has congratulated Governor Godwin Obaseki over his Supreme Court victory last Friday and urged him to be magnanimous in victory.

Oshiomhole in a signed statement through his media aide Victor Oshioke described Obaseki as a brother from a different mother.

He said, “Congratulations on your victory at the Supreme Court which has effectively laid to rest all matters arising from the last election.

“As I had repeatedly reminded you during our several meetings, our relationship has through the years developed beyond being friends to being brothers of different parents.

“Whatever happened is unfortunate and I believe God has a reason for everything.

I have put all behind me and moved on. As I have consistently advised, please be magnanimous in victory. You are the governor of all Edo people regardless of political leanings,” Oshiomhole stated.