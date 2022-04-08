A group under the aegis of Team Alimikhena, has said that the senatorial aspiration of the former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole in 2023 general election would polarise the party in Edo North senatorial district of the state.

The group stated this in a statement by the convener Mr Sunny Ifijen and secretary, Mr Omeiza Ogumah, and made available to newsmen in Benin, yesterday.

The group feared a repeat of what happened in the 2020 governorship election where the party members worked at cross purpose.

It said this is particularly so because, while people of the senatorial district accept Oshiomhole’s leadership, they reject his aspiration for the senatorial seat.

Ifijen said the rejection of his aspiration is so because the people want the incumbent, Senator Francis Alimikhena back in the senate as a form of compensation for his wonderful work in addition to keeping the party together in the district.

The group called on the former APC national chairman to take the back stage and continue with his kingmakers’ role rather than contest in the 2023 general election.

“Oshiomhole should not allow himself to be dragged into Edo North senatorial race and be disgraced at the end of the day.

“To yield to the desire of some self-seeking individuals, may cost him the respect his supporters accord him.

“Just like they connive against the wish of the masses to field the incumbent governor of the state, Godwin Obaseki in the 2016 who later turned out to be albatross to the party leadership and its supporters, they have started in their selfish ways.

“They have opened their fangs again to destroy the peace that have existed in the party in Edo North by trying to convince Oshiomhole to dethrone a performing Senator in the person of Francis Alimikhena.

“They are not just bent on convincing the former governor to run, but they trying in an unusual way to sow seed of discord in the harmonious relationship the two have shared over the years,” he said.