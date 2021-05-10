ADVERTISEMENT

Asisat Oshoala and her Barcelona teammates have been crowned champions of the Spanish women’s league.

Barcelona were confirmed champions after they defeated Granadilla Tenerife 1-0 away, while title rivals Levante could only draw 1-1 away to Espanyol.

Bruna Vilamala got the title-clinching goal for Barcelona after scoring in the 38th minute with few fixtures still left to play.

It took Barcelona to 26 wins in 26 league fixtures this season and saw them defend the title.

Also, they have now won Spain’s women’s top-flight six times.

Up next for Oshoala and her teammates is the UEFA Women’s Champions League final next Sunday.

Oshoala was not in action against Granadilla Tenerife as she is down with an ankle injury.

She has 15 goals in 21 league games and currently occupies fourth position in the top scorers chart.