Super Falcons captain, Asisat Oshoala has been nominated for the 2020 UEFA Fans’ Team Of the Year.

The Barcelona Ladies forward is among the 50-woman shortlisted for the award by UEFA.

Oshoala has scored twice in six league appearances for the Blaugurana this season.

The Nigeria international netted 20 times in 19 league outings last term.

“The nominees are proposed by the UEFA editorial team before being validated by the technical observer panel on the basis of their performances in UEFA competitions and domestic competitions within UEFA member associations from January to December 2020,”reads a statement on UEFA website.

“The UEFA.com Team of the Year is chosen to reflect the votes of the fans in parallel with player’s achievements over the course of the calendar year, moderated by the UEFA Technical Observer panel.”