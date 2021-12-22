Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen has confirmed that he would be available for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON in Cameroon next month if selected by the coach to be part of Super Eagles squad.

Osimhen’s confirmation of his availability is a huge relief to the Super Eagles technical crew and Nigeria football followers as his injury and subsequent facial surgery last month had cast huge doubt on his participation in the 33rd AFCON next month.

The former Lille of France starman disclosed his availability on Twitter on Tuesday.

“I will be available for AFCON unless I’m not among the players picked to represent Nigeria,” Osimhen twitted.

Napoli coach and medical personnel who operated on him had stipulated that he would be out for three months.

However, the striker returned to training after two weeks but it is understood that he would wear protective mask to play in the meantime.

Osimhen who was instrumental in Super Eagles qualification for the the 2021 AFCON and reaching the play-off of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers received the temporary polycarbonate mask that will allow him to resume training with a football.

Report says with the polycarbonate, he is expected to be back to field of action in a matter of weeks

The 2021 AFCON will commence on January 9 to February 6 in Cameroon with Nigeria paired in Group C with Egypt, Sudan and Guinea Bissau.

Nigeria will open her campaign against 2019 hosts, Egypt on January 11 and will face Sudan on 15th before rounding up her preliminary round with a clash against Guinea Bissau on January 19, 2022.

