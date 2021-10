The Bundesliga giants, FC Bayern Munich have reportedly splashed €100m on Victor Osimhen as a possible replacement for Lewandoski down, who is seeking greener pastures in Summer.

To make this happen, the Bavarians are willing to break their transfer record, so as to land Osimhen in the summer.

The Lagos born player is really justifying the huge amount of money spent on him. No doubt, he is a goal poacher.