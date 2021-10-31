Former Catania Sporting Director Pietro Lo Monaco believes Victor Osimhen will play a vital role in inspiring Napoli to glory this season.

The Super Eagle has scored nine goals in 11 competitive matches this season and his fine goalscoring form has helped Luciano Spalletti’s men maintain an unbeaten streak in the Italian top-flight. Currently, they are joint top of the table, with AC Milan, on 28 points.

While the latter are playing in the Champions League, the former club is in the Europa League. Lo Monaco has explained why he believes Napoli have a chance to steer ahead.

“This round could mean an attempt to escape from the two leading teams,” Lo Monaco told Radio Marte as quoted by AreaNapoli.

“The calendar favours Napoli because they have some commitments within their reach and places AC Milan in more difficulty as they have to play against two opponents at least of the same level.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We must always go there with strong feet, however, it is not the calendar that must convey a certain optimism but the performance of the team, the compactness, strength.

“At this moment Napoli expresses all this. There are players in great shape: Osimhen had not arrived [last season], now he is in a very remarkable position.”