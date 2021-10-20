Napoli goalkeeper, David Ospina, said Nigerian International Victor Osimhen ‘is proving his worth’ at the club.

The Nigerian striker netted the winning goal in Sunday’s 1-0 win against Torino, at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

Osimhen who is Napoli’s record signing headed home Elif Elmas’s cross in the 81st to help Napoli prevent their 100 percent start to the domestic campaign.

“We are the least beaten defense and this is a very important fact. In front of us then we have talented men who can always score,” Ospina told the club’s official website.

“Osimhen is proving his worth not only for the goals but also for the work he is doing for the team” The Columbian told Napoli’s official website.

Osimhen has now scored eight goals in his last seven matches for Luciano Spalleti’s side this season.