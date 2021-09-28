Fiorentina legend Luis Oliveira says Nigeria forward Victor Osimhen is the future of Serie A club, Napoli.

Osimhen has been in excellent form for Napoli this season both in Serie A and Europe.

The 22-year-old has scored four goals in five league appearances and netted a brace in Napoli’s Europa League clash against Premier League club Leicester City.

The striker has earned huge plaudits for his performances and Oliveira expressed his admiration for the former Lille of France player.

“In Serie A it’s never easy, Osimhen had some problems last year, but today he’s amazing. Lukaku makes little mistakes, Osimhen still has a lot to learn and will be fundamental for the future of Napoli,” Oliveira told Kiss Kiss Napoli.

“Mertens? We know what a player he is, he can still give a lot and is waiting for his moment to demonstrate his qualities again. “