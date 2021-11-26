The Napoli forward has been released from the Ruesch Clinic and according to the club, he is going to be ‘re-evaluated in two weeks’.

Victor Osimhen has sustained facial fractures following the collision between him and Inter defender Milan Skriniar, with the centre-forward’s face being harshly damaged in the clash of heads.

There were fractures in his cheekbone almost immediately found; however, the surgeon who operated on the Nigerian revealed that he needs ‘six plaques and 18 screws’ to fix the ‘severe’ damage.

The Nigeria international will be out of action for three months and will not feature for his side in the Africa Cup of Nations, but Napoli have announced that he has returned home on Thursday.

He will rest at home before undergoing more tests and re-evaluations in 10 to 15 days, with the initial three months recovery time not 100 percent, given the severity of the devastating damage.

“Victor Osimhen was discharged from the Ruesch Clinic this morning and returned home,” the club confirmed in a statement.