Bologna manager Sinisa Mihajlovic says his players must work hard to stop Victor Osimhen when they face Napoli at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium on Thursday, saying the Nigerian striker is more dangerous than Chelsea hitman Romelu Lukaku.

Osimhen has earned huge plaudits following his impressive displays for the Partenopei this season.



The 22-year-old has scored nine goals in 11 competitive games, including five in eight Serie A games.



Mihajlovic feels the Nigeria international is starting to justify the price-tag Napoli paid for him and compared him to former Inter attacker Romelu Lukaku.



“He shifts the balance even more than Lukaku,” Mihajlovic said during his interaction with the media on Wednesday.

“What do they eat in Naples?

“He seems like he has an engine. He’s ‘ignorant’, but in the good sense of the word. He runs, opens the game, restarts, scores.

“He’s really strong, but I didn’t expect this much. It’s also true that they paid €70m for him.”



Meanwhile, former Inter Milan sporting director, Marco Branca, is convinced that the Nigerian forward has become one of the best strikers in the world, justifying Napoli’s massive outlay on him last year.

Napoli pulled all the stops in the summer of 2020 to beat almost half of Europe to the signing of Osimhen, who had enjoyed a brilliant single campaign in Ligue 1 at Lille.



With ex-Napoli manager Gennaro Gattuso at the forefront of the transfer, the Neapolitans reportedly secured the signature of the young striker in a deal believed to be worth over 80 million euros – a club and African transfer record.



The Super Eagles star only managed ten goals in his debut season in Italy but has shone brighter under new coach Luciano Spalletti.



The 22-year-old is one of the leading goalscorers in the Europa League with four goals (only Lyon’s Toko Ekambi have scored more). He also notched his fifth Serie A goal in the 1-0 defeat of Torino at the Diego Maradona Stadium several days ago.



But 1995 UEFA Cup winner with Parma Branca believes the Nigerian has already shown with his unique qualities that Napoli were right to bet big on him.



“Osimhen is worth the money spent by Napoli because he has particular characteristics and more completeness than others,” Branca told Radio Kiss Kiss, as per Tutto Napoli.



“He still has ample room for improvement in front of goal, but for physical structure, participation and quality, I think he is one of the strongest there is.”