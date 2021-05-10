Victor Osimhen’s agent William D’Avilla says the Nigerian is back to his best following his impressive displays in recent outings for Serie A club Napoli.

Osimhen initially struggled to make an impact at the club following his well celebrated move from Ligue 1 outfit Lille last summer.

The 22-year-old copped a shoulder injury on international duty with Nigeria in November and only returned to action for the Partenopei in January.

The striker has however scored seven goals in his last eight appearances for the Partenopei.

He scored a brace and bagged an assist in Napoli’s 4-1 away win at Spezia on Saturday, increasing his goal tally for the season 10.

“Victor is happy about yesterday’s victory, he feels more and more at ease in this team and when you score a goal it gets easier. He is proud to wear the Napoli shirt and is keen to thank the club for their patience,” Kiss Kiss Napoli.

“He is scoring like a machine because he enjoys having everyone’s trust and because of the excellent atmosphere in the locker room, which is helping him a lot. The negative judgments? We never gave them weight, we never listened to them.

“If a player is paid so much it is natural that the city expects the best performances straight away. Gattuso? The relationship with the coach is perfect, Rino is an excellent coach. Have we heard from Galtier about next year? I don’t know (laughs).

“Maybe the coach has sent him a message to compliment him, but not to talk about next season’s Napoli. Victor’s goal is to win the last 3 games because he wants to play in the #UCL with Napoli. Favourite system? The important thing is that he feels comfortable.

“Victor’s goal is to win these last three games because he wants to play the Champions League with Napoli.”