Napoli’s target of featuring in next season’s Champions League received a massive boost following Monday’s 2-0 away defeat of 10-man Torino.

First-half goals from Tiemoue Bakayoko and Victor Osimhen were enough for the Parthenopeans to secure all points at stake.

Both teams arrived at Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino chasing contrasting ambitions. While the visitors were pursuing their European dreams, Davide Nicola’s Maroons needed a win to help their battle against relegation.

The keenly contested encounter started on a fiery note after referee Paolo Valeri sounded his whistle, but it was Napoli who drew first blood through Bakayoko.

Left unmarked by the hosts’ defenders, the France international, who is on loan from Chelsea, unleashed a right-footed beauty past goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu in the 11th minute.

Before the celebration died down, Osimhen doubled the advantage two minutes later in a spectacular fashion.

After winning the ball from Cameroonian defender Nicolas Nkoulou in Napoli’s half, the Nigeria international sped through Torino’s backline, beat Gleison Bremer before sending a low shot past Sirigu.