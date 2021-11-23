Super Eagles and Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen will undergo surgery in the coming days after he suffered multiple facial fractures.

The Nigerian international suffered a black eye and swollen cheek following a clash of heads with Inter’s defender Milan Škriniar in Napoli’s 2-3 loss to the Nerazzurri.

Osimhen was discharged from the hospital in Milan on Monday morning but will be out of action for at least a month.

The Nigerian striker has returned to Naples and will undergo surgery in the coming days.

The club confirmed on Sunday night that “Medical tests on Victor Osimhen after Napoli’s clash with Inter showed that the player has sustained a fractured eye socket and cheekbone.

“The instrumental examinations carried out on Victor Osimhen at the end of the Inter-Napoli match showed multiple displaced fractures of the orbit and of the left cheekbone” Napoli said with a note – the player will undergo surgery in the next few days and will remain under observation at the Niguarda hospital in Milan”.

Coach Luciano Spalletti said after the game Osimhen could not see and will hope the injury is minor, with his striker having netted nine goals in all competitions this season.

The former Lille of France starman who scored against Liberia and Cape Verde in Nigeria’s last Group C World Cup qualifiers during the last international window was substituted in the second half of the match between Inter Milan and Napoli in the Serie A.

The Nigerian striker was subjected to clinical tests that revealed a fracture to his left cheekbone: at least a month’s stop is expected. Osimhen should thus skip the matches with Spartak Moscow, Lazio, Sassuolo, Atalanta, Leicester, Empoli, Milan and Spezia.

He could remain out of action for over a month, but he would be in danger of missing out on the Africa Cup of Nations if there were problems during his recovery.