A United Kingdom based humanitarian organisation with passion for girls

and women’s rights, Jose Foundation UK, has condemned the increasing

spate of violence against women in Nigeria.

Reacting to the death of popular gospel singer, Mrs Osinachi

Nwachukwu, who died last week from complications allegedly linked to

spousal abuse, the president of Jose Foundation UK, Dr Martins Abhulimhen, in a statement on Wednesday in London, lamented the spate of abuse of women in Nigeria, which has in several cases terminated the lives of many women.

He said the situation has taken a new dimension with the advent of

COVID-19 in Nigeria and its impact on the economy of the country.

He stressed that 48 per cent of Nigerian women have experienced at

least one form of violence since the pandemic, quoting a United Nations

Women report.

Abhulimhen said the death of Osinachi from complications allegedly

related to abuse from her husband brings to fore the quest by Jose

Foundation UK to ending gender-based violence (GBV) in Nigeria.

He said about one in four women is feeling less safe at home while

existing conflict has increased within households since the pandemic

started.

“As a foremost humanitarian organisation in the fight for the rights

of girls and women in Africa, it’s a sad moment for Jose foundation UK

over the death of Nigeria’s finest gospel artists, Mrs Osinachi

Nwachukwu on Friday last week.

“Knowing that she died of complications from alleged domestic violence is heart-breaking, a cause, we have been fighting against for years to

end in the continent and to give girls and women a sense of belonging,

improved living condition, right to justice, healthcare and education.

“It’s on this strength that Jose Foundation is organising a conference

to addressing Gender-Based Violence (GBV) in Abuja on July 30th at

Transcorp Hilton, in collaboration with First Ladies of Nigeria,” he said.

Abhulimhen in the statement commended Nigeria’s Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, who on Monday, vowed to get justice for the late Osinachi.

He also hailed the Police for wading into the matter; he urged them to

ensure that justice is served to whoever is responsible for the death

of Osinachi.