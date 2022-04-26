The Nigeria Police Force has moved the case file over the case of the late gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu, to the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) for legal advice over the autopsy report.

The case was reportedly transferred after the release of autopsy report.

The spokesperson of the Nigeria police, FCT command, DSP Josephine Adeh, said Osinachi’s case has been transferred to the Department of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice.

According to her, “The case is no longer with us. It is now with the DPP in the office of the Attorney-General.”

Recall that Osinachi died on April 8, 2022, after allegedly enduring years of domestic violence from her husband, Peter Nwachukwu.

The late singer’s husband, Nwachukwu was arrested after the family reported the matter to the police and several indictments by his children on cases of domestic violence against the deceased.

The case had since been at the State Criminal Investigation Department in FCT, as the police carried out an autopsy on the late singer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recall the inspector-general of Police, IGP Usman Baba, had said the Nigeria Police Force was waiting for autopsy report on the death Osinachi before charging the husband to court.

The IGP stated this when he received the minister of women affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, who paid him a courtesy visit at his office at the Force Headquarters, Abuja last week.