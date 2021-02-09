BY FEMI OYEWESO, Abeokuta

Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, Governor Dapo Abiodun and former governor, Olusegun Osoba on Tuesday, officially revalidated their membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State.

The membership registration and revalidation exercise of the ruling APC in Ogun State was flagged off by the Vice President at his country home in Ward 1, Unit 3, Egunrege in Ikenne, Ikenne Local Government.

Governor Abiodun was registered at Ward 3, polling unit 1, Iperu-Remo also in Ikenne local government, while Chief Osoba revalidated his membership at Sodubi Primary School, Ward 7, polling booth 3 in Obafemi/Owode local government.

Osinbajo, accompanied by the Niger State governor and the National Chairman of the APC Registration and Revalidation Committee, Abubakar Sanni Bello, was received at the Mayflower Secondary School, Ikenne by the Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun, the National Leader of the party, Olusegun Osoba, the Southwest Team Leader of the Committee, Senator Lawan Shuaib and other top members of the party.

The VP headed straight to Ward 1, Unit 3, Egunrege Poling Unit, Ikenne, where his membership was revalidated by the ward chairman, Segun Awomuti.

Speaking at the event, the VP said he was happy to be at his ward to revalidate his membership of the APC.

He noted the party registration and revalidation exercise is important in order for the party to identify and reach out to members, adding APC is a grassroots party with focus on the welfare of the people.

“But we are in government at one of the most challenging times in history. The pandemic has made matters worse, and we have also had security challenges that have stretched our law enforcement capacities all over the country

“Yet we remain the best party to solve these problems. Because of our grassroots orientation, we have and continue to put in place the best programmes for the welfare of our people”, Osinbajo stated.

He, however, called on Nigerians to collaborate with President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration in its efforts to surmount various challenges confronting Nigeria.

In his remark, Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, commended Osinbajo and President Buhari for going back to their respective wards to revalidate their membership of the ruling party.