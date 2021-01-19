BY YUSUF BABALOLA, Lagos

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, former Chief of Defence Staff, General Alani Akinrinade, and former Governor of Oyo State, Chief Rashidi Ladoja, with Pastor Tunde Bakare of Latter Rain Assembly are among the leaders expected to attend a summit on the welfare, security and mutual coexistence of Yoruba people within a peaceful, stable and united Nigeria.

The summit under the aegis of a political social-economic group, the Yoruba Patriots Movement (YPM) would be declared open by Vice President Osinbajo.

In a statement by the Secretary, Planning Committee for Pan-Yoruba Summit Conveners, Mr. Adekunle Olayinka, and a copy made available to LEADERSHIP, he said the summit is themed, “Yoruba Nation: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow,” scheduled for Thursday, January 21, 2021, will be virtual to facilitate the participation of wide spectrum of stakeholders in the affairs of Yoruba nation.

“The Summit to be held in strict compliance with COVID-19 protocols, will deliberate on prevailing and future socio-political challenges as well as prospects of Yoruba nation with emphasis on issues that bother on the welfare, security and mutual coexistence of Yoruba people within a peaceful, stable and united Nigeria.

“The summit will receive royal blessings from custodians of Yoruba traditional institutions: Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi; Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi; Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo; Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu; Olugbo of Ugbo Kingdom, Oba Fredrick Obateru Akinruntan; Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji and the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona.

Prominent Yoruba political chieftains and opinion leaders expected at the summit include Afenifere patriarch, Chief Reuben Fasoranti; Senator Biyi Durojaiye, Prince Tajudeen Olusi, Otunba Subomi Balogun, Chief Afe Babalola and Aare Gani Adams, among others.