Over the years, friends and associates have come together to reflect upon the sterling qualities that define Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s personal and leadership style and have for his traditionally low-key birthday celebration chosen to support social impact causes that are close to his heart.

It will be recalled that as part of the events lined up for Professor Osinbajo’s birthday last year, 100 young entrepreneurs received business-defining grants of 1 Million Naira each that helped grow and advance their businesses, among other incubator support services from close friends and associates of ‘Prof’ as he is fondly called under the auspices of ‘The March 8th Initiative”.

These “Friends of Prof’ conceptualized ‘The March 8th Initiative” to inspire and promote communal, entrepreneurial and public-spirited endeavours within Nigeria in honour of the birthday of His Excellency, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, GCON.

In a statement on Friday, the Group which organises the annual March 8th Initiative stated that for this year’s celebration, the Initiative is expanding its reach and scope with a view to impacting a broader spectrum of Nigerians.

First, the Annual Entrepreneurship Development Programme has been reorganised into 4 categories providing more opportunities for young Nigerians between 18 and 35 years old, giving one-off business grants, ranging from N100,000 to N1,000,000 to small businesses in Nigeria. The four categories cover varying stages of small business growth as follows: Big Idea Business Challenge, Business Support Challenge, Catalyst Support Challenge and the Bold Innovation Challenge.

Second, in addition to the Entrepreneurship Development Programme, the March 8th Initiative will recognise health workers nationwide who, in the face of a global pandemic, demonstrated exemplary courage, compassion, diligence, hard work and professionalism in carrying out their duties. Individuals are requested to nominate any health worker who has shown these qualities for a reward of N1 Million under a Health Grant Reward Category that acknowledges their invaluable service to our communities.

Additionally, the March 8th Initiative is undertaking a nationwide Ophthalmological intervention to provide succour in the form of surgeries and other therapeutic care for cataract and other eye defects.

The Group stated that entries will open at 12.00am on Monday, the 8th of March, 2021 and close at 11:59pm on Sunday, the 14th of March, 2021. All entries except those for “My Big Idea Business Challenge” must be submitted at www.march8th.ng

Nigerians have been consequently implored to visit the website to nominate the deserving health worker of their choice, as well as to apply for any of the grant categories that is applicable to them.