Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa yesterday organised a thanksgiving service as part of activities for the final burial of his late father, Chief Arthur Okowa, who died on January 28, 2021 at the age of 88.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo who spoke during the service, described the late Pa Okowa as a man who devoted his life to the service of his people and also contributed greatly to the educational development of his people.

He said the late Pa Okowa left inheritance for his children, grandchildren and community, and that the nation has benefitted from his good works.

Governor Okowa who took the first reading at the service, in his remarks, thanked God for the life of his father, adding that he lived a worthy and as a teacher, and was known for discipline. He said lived a life of truth and gave birth to eight of them, four boys and four girls.

Okowa described his late father as a good politician who helped to see him through his political career as he worked hard for the growth of the church.

The funeral service was held at St Michael’s Anglican Church, Owa-Alero, with the primate of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, the Most Revd Henry Henry Ndukuba, immediate past primate, the Most Revd Nicholas Okoh, Archbishop of Bendel Ecclesiastical Province, the Most Revd Cyril Odutemu and a retinue of bishops and clergymen in attendance.

In his sermon, the Most Revd Henry Ndukuba stressed the need for the people to thank God for the life late Pa Arthur Uzoma Okowa lived, and urged Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and his siblings to take solace that their father would rise again having died in the Lord.