Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State are expected to attend the ruling party All Progressives Congress (APC) Youth and Student Council conference slated to hold in Abuja.

The All Progressives Congress Youth And Student Council national leader, Hon. Seyi Bamigbade Chairman who disclosed this to journalists in Lagos the Conference with the theme, “One Voice Uniting For Progress” would discuss several topics including gender inclusiveness in politics and greater role for students in governance.

Bamigbade who is the chairman of the media and publicity committee said the conference slated to hold February 18 2022 in Abuja International Women Development Centre would be declared open by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as the Special Guest of Honour.

According to him, the conference is being spearheaded by the All Progressives Congress (APC) Youth and Student Council and will be attended by more than 1,000 Student Representatives drawn from the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

He said, ‘’The Vice president, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo will deliver the keynote address. The conference which is tagged Educate ,Engage And Equip will brainstorm on ways brainstorm on ways to strengthen students political rights, address barriers to students participation in the political process under democratic systems and evolve strategies for getting them fully involved.’’

‘’Presidential aspirants of All Progressives Congress in 2023 general election, leaders from the three tiers of government in the country and some prominent business owners and captains of industry have confirmed participation in the conference.’’

