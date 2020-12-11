By OLUSHOLA BELLO, Lagos

Vice-President Prof Yemi Osinbajo, has urged government and the business community to synergize to tackle corruption to prevent it from undermining the continent’s ability to achieve a sustainable growth.

Osinbajo, represented by Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Social Investment, Mrs Mariam Uwais stated this at the just concluded 2020 edition of the Africa Business Ethics Conference (ABEC) in Lagos, with the theme: ‘Tackling Corruption to Reduce Poverty and Unemployment in Africa: A Necessity for Building Resilience to Global Risks’.

Osinbajo stated the conference’s theme aligned with the three focus areas of the Buhari’s administration on ensuring security, combating corruption and rebuilding the Nigerian economy.

He reaffirmed government’s commitment to improving governance by entrenching transparency, fighting corruption, reinforcing security, improving the public service and strengthening coordination with subnational governments.

“The new social compact to end poverty in all its forms, ensure economic growth, economic diversification, value addition, productive employment envisioned by the Addis- Ababa action agenda states that sound economical, social and environmental policies including good governance at all levels are necessary to achieve our goals.

“This agenda further emphasises that the rule of law, fighting corruption at all levels and in all its forms, civil society and independent media among others also play important role in this regard.

“While the fundamental objectives and directives principles of state policies of the 1999 Constitution directs the state to harness the economic potential of the country, it also confers the right on any person to participate in economic activities and business enterprises.

“It is internationally recognized that the fight against corruption is not a one stakeholder affair but a joint responsibility of the state and the private sector.

“Businesses in Africa must interrogate their roles in the enrichment of other continents through illicit flights of the African assets and wealth thereby denying the continent of money that can solve insecurity, poverty and unemployment,” the Vice-President said.

President Lagos Chambers of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Mrs Toki Mabogunje, said African economies were unable to bear the increasing cost of corruption, adding that it had minimised governments capacity to lift citizens out of poverty.

According to her, effectively addressing corruption in African countries has become a development imperative.

“Corruption is one of the biggest developmental challenges facing African economies. The Sub-Saharan African region ranks lowest among global regions in the Corruption Perception Index (CPI) with an average CPI score of 32 out of 100.

“Once corruption becomes entrenched, its negative effects multiply as it induces cynicism, undermines social values, limits economic growth and discourages private Investment and savings.

“At national level, specialised agencies and anti-corruption bodies can be extremely effective, provided they have sufficient independence, authority, and resources to function effectively.”

She stated that government actions alone will not be effective and a broad coalition against corruption, encompassing government, private sector stakeholders, the press, business community and general public, is necessary.

“Regional cooperation and development of regionally agreed legal mechanisms to address these problems would be useful, while international efforts to stop large scale corruption in business transactions are essential,” she said.