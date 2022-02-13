To address the issue of inadequate housing in the country, the Muhammadu Buhari administration remains determined in its vision to build a nation where low income earners have the dignity of a decent home and livelihood.

This will not only improve the quality of lives of Nigerians, but also boost the economy through a vibrant housing market.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, stated this on Friday in Masaka, Nasarawa State at the commissioning of 248 housing units and commemoration of the 1,000th home built by the Millard Fuller Foundation, MFF.

Describing the commissioning as “a watershed event in the important work of providing housing for Nigerians who need it most”, the vice president stated that while the challenge of inadequate or no-housing undermines the quality of life of many Nigerians on low income, it also denies the economy and, therefore, the collective welfare and growth that is possible through a vibrant housing market.

The vice president said the Buhari administration was taking the challenge seriously by addressing the concerns.

The most recent initiative regarding this is the N200 billion National Social Housing Programme under the N2.3 Trillion Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP), which is aimed at delivering homes for Nigerians on low income, as well as providing jobs for the local industry.

According to Prof. Osinbajo, to ensure that these initiatives are sustained, the federal government is in the final draft stages of a comprehensive 10-year National Housing Strategy. The strategy is the first of its kind with input from the private and public sector players.

He disclosed that under the ESP Social Housing programme which will create up to 300,000 homes, 18 states had so far given land for free, while 19,478 homes had been built, including 582 purchased from the Millard Fuller Foundation.

Osinbajo who was received in Masaka, Nasarawa State by Governor Abdullahi Sule, later inspected the affordable housing units built by the foundation.

Governor Sule thanked the vice president for finding the time to commission the housing units.

Mr Sam Odia, the National Director of the Millard Fuller Foundation expressed appreciation for the vice president’s presence to commission the housing units. He described the VP as a “man of his word, and a man who has a heart for the poor.”