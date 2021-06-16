After driving Kona, the assembled-in-Nigeria electric car at the ongoing Made-in-Nigeria exhibition, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, has concluded that the drive was fantastic and the making of the innovative car as a showcase of what is possible in the country.

Osinbajo stated this in Abuja yesterday after he unveiled the Made-in-Nigeria fair featuring the exhibition of the first electric car assembled in Nigeria among other locally manufactured products.

Aside touring the exhibition stands accompanied by top government officials, the vice president in a statement issued by his media aide, Laolu Akande, drove the electric car alongside the ministers of industry, trade and investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo and director-general of the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), Mr Jelani Aliyu.

Osinbajo told journalists that “it was a very good drive, fantastic. It just shows what is possible. I am glad to see that this is an assembled-in-Nigeria electric car. You can literally charge it anywhere. I think it is a very fantastic innovation; fantastic product, and I can tell because I just drove it.”

Other dignitaries at the event which is part of Nigeria’s 60th anniversary celebration include the secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, ministers of FCT, Mallam Mohammed Bello and Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed.

After the exhibition, the vice president visited the Federal Road Safety Corps’ headquarters where he inaugurated the National Traffic Radio, 107.1 FM.

There he described the radio as “an important and strategic initiative in several respects. The service will enable effective dissemination of relevant information on road safety and the provision of up-to-date information on road conditions, as well as traffic status and security to the public.”

According to him, beyond the core objective of enhancing the operations of FRSC personnel, the radio station will also be useful in reaching far flung areas for teaching and dissemination of public health advisories and general information to Nigerians.

Dignitaries at the event included the SGF, Mr Boss Mustapha, FCT Minister, Mallam Mohammed Bello and the FRSC corps marshal, Mr Boboye Oyeyemi.