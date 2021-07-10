It was a gathering of who is who at Transcorp Hilton hotel recently, when dignitaries from all walks of life came in their number to witness Transcorp Hotels Plc, Nigeria’s leading hospitality Company and owners of the award-winning Transcorp Hilton Abuja and Transcorp Hotels Calabar, launch of Aura, an innovative initiative that redefines luxury hospitality in Nigeria.

Top dignitaries at the event were Vice President of Nigeria; Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker of the House of Representatives of Nigeria; Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour and Employment; Tony Elumelu, Chairman of Heirs Holdings, Transcorp and founder of The Tony Elumelu Foundation were among several others.

Also, The event was hosted by actress and TV personality, Nancy Isime.

And Timini Egbuson, Neo of Big Brother Naija, Denola Grey were among the entertainment personalities at the event.

In a thrilling performance, Tiwa Savage did her thing to the administration of guests.

Aura by Transcorp Hotels is a new alternative digital accommodation platform that connects people to unique homes, great food and memorable experiences. It is part of its asset-light model, leveraging technology to deliver the best experience.

Mrs. Ifeoma Okafor-Obi, Director of Business Development said the platform is certain to become an integral part of people’s lives.

“It’s not just about finding a place to stay, it’s about living your best life and enjoying access to the best experience at all touch points; on the platform, at the unique accommodation, the great meals and memorable activities available on Aura,” Mrs. Okafor-Obi stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reacting, MD/CEO of Transcorp Hotels Plc Mrs. Dupe Olusola said that the launch of Aura is strategic for Transcorp’s hospitality business as – we continue to expand and position across the Group to deliver on our promise and vision of improving lives and transforming Nigeria.

“The pandemic affected our hospitality business in 2020, with occupancy dropping to an all-time low of 5% during the year. But our innovation and resilience positioned us for work on different initiatives, improving our leisure offerings, and activating our asset-light strategy.

As we continue on our path to recovery and future growth, the launch of Aura puts us in a great position to benefit from a travel rebound, which we expect as economies continue to open up and access to vaccines makes people feel safer to travel again, Mrs. Olusola said.