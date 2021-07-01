Arrangements have reached an advanced stage for the coronation of Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero on Saturday, July, 3, 2021 as the 15th Emir of Kano.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the chief of staff to the president Prof. Ibrahim Gambari are expected to grace the occasion.

Briefing journalists on event, the Dan-Daka of Kano and a member of the Kano Emirate Council, Alhaji Abbas Dalhatu, said 4,000 security personnel drawn from the police, the Department of State Services (DSS), the military, civil defence and others will provide maximum security at the venue of the ceremony.

He said the event would take place at the Sani Abacha Stadium which has capacity to accommodate 16,000 people.

Dalhatu said 3,000 spectators would be accommodated while the rest seats would be reserved for dignitaries.

He said the late Emir of Kano, Alhaji Ado Bayero, was crowned 53 years ago at the Sani Abacha Stadium and his son would also be enthroned in the same place.

Dalhatu said, “We are going to have scores of guests including the vice president, chief of staff to the president, Emirs, Obas and others, and we have perfected a true sound event”.

He said after the coronation, members of the Kano Traditional Council would go round the stadium in a Durba after which the emir with his entourage would do their Durba at the palace.

ADVERTISEMENT

“On Monday, the emir will go round Kano on his horse to greet his subjects and the movement will begin from the Emir’s Palace to Fagge local government, Sabon Gari and back to the palace.”