Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Kano State governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, have been identified as the best placed presidential candidates to unite, heal and inspire Nigeria in 2023.

A statement signed by Messrs Oluleke Mose and Bello Adamu Mohammed of the Osinbajo /Ganduje Alliance support group described the two as having the most plausible solutions to ending the security crisis occasioned by the farmers-herders crisis across the country.

“We believe that if power rotates to the South, Osinbajo is best placed to unite, heal and inspire our great nation. We also firmly believe that Ganduje’s antecedents as governor of Kano make him the perfect Northern vice presidential candidate to Osinbajo; one who will advance and protect the interests of a Northern Nigeria plagued by poverty and insecurity.

“Most political pundits believe that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is quietly nursing a presidential ambition, while Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, whose tenure ends in 2023, has publicly expressed his support for a southern president,” the group said.

They said pairing a sitting vice president from the second largest voting zone in Nigeria with a governor from the largest voting zone in the country could be a political masterstroke for votes in 2023.

“However, as the APC appears to have conceded that power rotates to the south, and as consensus grows around Prof. Osinbajo’s candidacy, it is anticipated that the contest for the Vice presidential slot amongst Northern APC politicians will start to assume center stage,” they said.