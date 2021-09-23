Six attorneys-general from the South-West states visited Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN on Tuesday at the Presidential Villa, briefing him on the progress of justice reforms in their various states, many of which they said were inspired by the successes recorded during his stint as Lagos State attorney-general.

The Vice President who expressed delight at the visit commended the attorneys-general for the “great work” that had been done in the states, observing the wide range of areas being covered by the Justice Sector Reforms.

According to a statement by the media aide of the vice president, Laolu Akande, the attorneys-general in separate remarks during the courtesy call praised the VP’s efforts as Lagos State attorney-general, attributing some of the gains recorded in their states to his innovative ideas.

They detailed different initiatives being implemented in their states centering around reforms on the administration of justice system such as alternative dispute resolution, access to justice, capacity building for judicial officers, digitization and general infrastructure upgrade.

The presentations also included social protection objectives and improving the legal framework for enhancing the business environment in the States.

The attorneys-general and justice commissioners were led on the visit by the Ekiti State attorney-general, Mr Olawale Fapohunda. Others were Lagos State Aattorney-general, Mr Moyosore Onigbanjo SAN; Ondo State attorney-general, Sir Charles Titiloye; Oyo State attorney-general, Prof. Oyelowo Oyewo; Ogun State attorney-general, Mr. Akingbolahan Adeniran; and his Osun State counterpart, Mr Olufemi Akande.

In his response, Osinbajo urged the states’ chief law officers to leverage their network and individual positions to effect the desired changes in the justice sector.

Commending their efforts, the VP noted that “just looking at the sheer range of the things that have been done, I really must commend you for a very great work.”