Amid high emotions, tributes poured in yesterday for the late Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Ibrahim Attahiru and 10 other military officers who died in a military plane crash in Kaduna on Friday.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday commiserated with President Muhamadau Buhari, families, friends and colleagues of the late chief of army staff and the other military officers.

In a statement by his media aide, Laolu Akande , the vice president said the gallantry of these heroes would always be remembered.

According to Prof Osinbajo, their death while in active service in the defence of the country reflects the depth of sacrifice military officers, men and women of the other ranks are often prepared to make.

“We honour the service of the army chief and all those involved in this unfortunate accident even as we continue to demonstrate our profound appreciation to all in our military services and in harm’s way. The gallantry of these heroes would always be remembered,” he said.

Governors Mourn

The Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) expressed deep shock and utter disbelief at the death of Lt Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru and the other military officers.

Ekiti State governor and chairman of the forum, Kayode Fayemi, in a statement, said Lt. Gen. Attahiru was an exemplary soldier whose zeal, dedication and professionalism inspired his men in the ongoing war against terrorism in the quest to secure the peace and stability of the nation.

“Our thoughts are with the families of the entire crew members and others on the entourage of the army chief who lost their lives in the unfortunate plane crash.

“They were worthy and dedicated soldiers who devotedly fought for our country on the battlefield. May the souls of these heroes rest in peace.

“As governors, we will miss the gallant soldiers. We pray for the repose of their gentle souls in the highest recesses of Jinnatul Firdausi, hoping that their contributions to bringing peace back to the lives of our people do not go in vain,” he said.

ACF Reacts

The apex northern socio-cultural group, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), consoled the President Muhammadu Buhari over the deaths in a condolence message signed by the national chairman, Chief Audu Ogbe.

The group said the death of the gallant officers in active service came as tragic news to all members of the forum.

“We remember that only recently, the president appointed Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru with other service chiefs to lead the fight against insurgency and all other forms of threats to our collective national security.

“We at the ACF were just beginning to appreciate his new approach to tackling our multiple security challenges when the news of his tragic death hit us.

“We pray for the other gallant members of the armed forces who lost their lives. We condole with members of their families in their hour of distress and emotional trauma. Only God can alleviate the pains they are facing now”.

Losses are colossal—Wike

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike described the death of the officers as a colossal loss to the nation.

He said he was saddened by the catastrophic crash that claimed the life of Attahiru, who on March 23, visited the Government House, Port Harcourt, and with clarity articulated his vision and strategy to end insurgency in the country.

Wike, in a statement signed by this media aide, Kelvin Ebiri, expressed condolences to the Nigerian armed forces and the families of the deceased officers who in their life time served the nation meritoriously.

FEC Mourns Attahiru, Others

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, said members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) were shocked and saddened at the news of the deaths.

The SGF in a statement by his media office, expressed the consensus of all members of the council on the passion and professionalism with which Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru discharged the responsibilities of his office, especially the prosecution of internal security operations across the country, since his appointment in January, 2021.

Nigeria Will Miss Attahiru’s Patriotism – Marwa

Chairman/chief executive of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig. Gen. Mohamed Marwa (rtd), described the deaths as a great loss to the country.

Spokesman of the agency, Femi Babafemi, said Marwa, who sent his condolence message from Vienna, Austria where he is attending a meeting of the United Nations Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice, recalled his recent meeting with Gen. Attahiru, saying he was impressed with the late army chief’s plans for tackling the security challenges confronting the country.

“The nation will miss Gen. Attahiru and the other gallant officers who died in active service,” he said.

A great blow—Ortom

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom described the deaths Attahiru as shocking, painful and a blow to the country’s fight against insecurity.

He said the late chief of army staff demonstrated commitment to tackling the wave of insecurity since his assumption of office earlier this year.

Governor Ortom also sympathized with President Muhammadu Buhari, the Nigerian Army and the bereaved families.

Deaths Devastating—Niger Gov

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State and chairman of the North Central States Governors’ Forum also described the plane crash as devastating to the nation at its trying moment of insecurity.

He said; “The death of the COAS and others came at a time when the newly appointed chief of army staff along with other service chiefs developed renewed efforts in tackling insecurity in the country,” he said.

He said the late army chief within his short time in the office, demonstrated and showed remarkable commitment and professionalism in the course of discharging his duty.

He urged the family, the Nigerian Army, his friends and associates to accept the death as the will of Allah and bear the irreparable loss.

Ikpeazu, Ayade Mourn

Abia State Governor Okezie Ikpeazu commiserated with President Muhammadu Buhari over the incident.

In a message he prayed God to grant his family, the president, and the country the fortitude to bear the great loss.

Similarly, Cross River State Governor Ben Ayade described Gen. Attahiru’s death as a tragic and monumental loss to Nigeria and Cross River State in particular.

Ayade recalled that General Attahiru had a long history with Cross River having served in the state as the commander of the 13th Brigade, Calabar.

“As a state, we are pained by the tragic loss of this thorough breed officer. General Attahiru’s death has robbed Nigeria of a dedicated and gallant officer who died when his service to the nation was most needed”, Ayade said.

Senate President, Deputy, Mourn

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, the deputy, Ovie Omo-Agege and chairman, Senate committee on army, expressed deep sadness over the tragic deaths.

Lawan described the tragedy as a national disaster of immense proportion.

“This incident is saddening, coming at a time there is a fresh momentum in the nation’s war against insurgency, banditry and other violent crimes,” he said.

Senator Ovie Omo-Agege described the death of chief of army staff as a personal loss to him just as it is to the bereaved families and the entire nation. He said the tragic loss of the army chief and 10 others was a rude shock and a great loss to the military hierarchy.

“I commiserate with members of the family of Lt. Gen Ibrahim Attahiru and all other affected officers. This is a deep pain borne of a very grievous loss,” he said.

The chairman, Senate Committee on Army who is also the Senator representing Borno South Senatorial District, Mohammed Ali Ndume, in a statement lamented that the late gallant General died at a time when the nation was looking up to him to effectively provide the necessary leadership that would eliminate insurgency and other forms of criminality in Nigeria.

Death Denied Nigeria Great Contributions To Security—Fintiri

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State said the death of the chief of army staff Lt Gen Ibrahim Attahiru had denied the country great contributions to improving security.

Fintiri said the shocking and painful death was unfortunate at the time the deceased was determined to change narratives in the battle against the myriad insecurity challenges facing the country.

“I join the President and Commander in Chief as he leads the country in mourning. Nigeria will never forget your services and always honour them,” he said.

Obaseki, Okowa Mourn Attahiru, Others

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, expressed shock and sadness over the unfortunate incident, praying that God grants the repose of their souls.

“We pray for the repose of the souls of those who lost their lives in the unfortunate incident and admonish the military to continue with the patriotic efforts to secure the country,” he said.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State described the death of Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru as deeply saddening.

While commiserating with President Muhammadu Buhari, Nigerian Army and the Attahiru family on the death, he also condoled with the deceased’s Doka community and the people of Kaduna State over the tragedy.

Okowa said that the news of the incident was devastating, especially as the nation was in dire need of his services at this critical time of intense fight to win the war against insurgency and banditry.

PDP Mourns, Demands Probe

The PDP in a reaction said it was grieved by the deaths, according to a statement from its national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan which described Gen. Attahiru and the other officers as heroes who gave their lives for the security of our nation, adding that the tragic incident was a huge blow to Nigeria. The party however called for an extensive inquest into the recent spate of military plane crashes.

“The PDP however demands an extensive inquest into this military plane crash as well as the last two in which lives of officers were lost.

“The party urges Nigerians to be at alert and continue to pray for our fighting men and women, who are risking their lives at the front to secure our nation,” the statement added.

NEMA Commiserates With Army

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) expressed deep grief and commiserated with the Nigerian Army over the deaths.

In a statement, NEMA Director General AVM Muhammadu Muhammed (rtd.) said the untimely deaths were shocking.

He also condoled with the Nigerian Air Force and families of the other brave service men and air crew that perished in the crash and prayed that Almighty God consoles and strengthens them at this period.

Gbajabimila, Wase, Elumelu Mourn

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, and his deputy, Ahmed Idris Wase, described as shocking and sad, the death of General Attahiru and others.

The Minority Caucus in the House also expressed shock over the crash.

The caucus in a statement signed by its leader, Ndudi Elumelu said they were grief-stricken by this huge tragedy.

Gbajabiamila said the death of the Army Chief was unfortunate coming at a time that the Nigerian military was finding solutions to the security challenges in the country.

Death A National Calamity—Umahi

Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, described the death of the Chief Of Army Staff has a national calamity.

Umahi while sympathizing with President Muhammadu Buhari, the Nigerian Army and the entire Nigerians on the plane crash on Friday said the state was saddened by the unhealthy news.

Umahi in a statement also described the incident as not just shocking but also a monumental and colossal loss.

While praying God to grant the departed crew members rest in his bosom, the governor asked God to give families of the fallen crew members with fortitude to bear the loss.

Matawalle commiserates with Buhari, Army

Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle of Zamfara State described the death of the Chief of Army Staff. Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru as a monumental loss to the army and country.

In a statement, he commiserated with President Muhammadu Buhar and the Nigerian Army over the loss of the army chief and other higher ranking officers in the military.

He described the late army chief as committed with zeal and determination to restore the dignity of the military service in the country.

Governor Matawalle recalled the last service chiefs’ visit to Zamfara State early February this year, where he gave assurance of military commitment to fight banditry and other criminal activities in the state.

According to him, the late COAS was a great leader who led by example in the fight against insurgency, banditry and other security challenges across the state.

Kaduna Mourns COAS, Others

The Kaduna State Government said it received with immense sadness news of the death of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru and other senior military officers.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai said Lt. Gen. Attahiru was a shining star whose sudden death had robbed Nigeria of an officer striving to bring new drive to secure the country against terrorists and other threats to national security.

The governor said the news of Attahiru’s death left him deeply shaken, with a sense of great personal loss, coming so soon after his appointment had brought immense pride and a sense of hope to the people of Kaduna State.

El-Rufai prayed to Allah to forgive their shortcomings and grant them eternal rest, and comfort their families as the nation grapples with this colossal and very painful loss.

Emir of Fika, Others Mourn

The Emir of Fika and chairman of Yobe State Council of Traditional Rulers, Dr Muhammad Ibn Abali Muhammad Idrissa, expressed deep sadness over the passage of the Chief of Army Staff Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru and other officers. The emir and the people of the emirate condoled with families of the deceased and prayed Allah to grant them paradise.

In the same vein, the chairperson, House Committee on North-East Development Commission(NEDC) Hon. Khadija Bukar Abba Ibrahim, described as shocking, the death of the Chief of Army Staff, describing the death as a colossal loss to Nigeria, particularly at such a time when the country is confronting numerous insecurity challenges.

Buni, Tinubu Mourn

Yobe State Governor and chairman of APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Hon. Mai Mala Buni, described the death of the COAS and the other senior military officers as a great national loss.

In a statement he expressed shock and deep sadness over the crash, saying the demise of the top military officers was indeed a great loss to the army and Nigeria and the people of the country.

APC national leader, Sen. Bola Tinubu, also described the death of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, and 10 others as tragic and an unspeakable loss for the nation.

Tinubu, in a condolence message in Lagos, prayed for repose of the souls of the deceased officers.

He noted that the army and the nation would miss the late Attahiru’s excellent character and fine leadership, especially at this moment when the fight against terrorism and banditry in many parts of the nation was still ongoing.

Attahiru, Others Sympathise

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, Senator Kashim Shettima and Senator Abubakar Kyari yesterday joined dignitaries and hundreds of sympathizers for the funeral prayers of the late chief of army staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru.

Zulum said the late chief of staff was evidently committed to the fight against Boko Haram and was determined to significantly contribute to ending the insurgency.

“The people of Borno thank him and all our gallant fallen heroes for their unquantifiable service to Borno and the rest of Nigeria,” Zulum said.