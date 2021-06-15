With the numerous challenges facing the country at this time, there is the need for proactive leaders who are prepared to bring Nigerians together.

This view was expressed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, in Lagos at the weekend during a courtesy visit to the palace of Oniru of Iruland, His Royal Majesty, Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal, on the occasion of the monarch’s first coronation anniversary.

Commending the Oba for being a leader to people of diverse socio-ethnic backgrounds, Prof Osinbajo in a statement by his media aide, Laolu Akande said, “Our country needs all the leaders, the best leaders, the most proactive leaders, leaders prepared to bring the country together. Lagos is a microcosm of Nigeria, everybody is here, if things work out well here, things will be okay in the country.”

Addressing the Oniru directly the VP observed that “I am sure your role here is that of someone who brings together communities not just Yorubas, but everybody. And I can see that from your choice of chiefs, you have gone to other parts, and I think this is the attitude of great leaders.”

While praying for the Oba for a successful reign on the throne, the vice president said the progress of his kingdom and its people will be determined by the quality of leadership he provides.

On his part, the Oniru of Iruland thanked the vice president for his leadership and commitment to the progress of the country.