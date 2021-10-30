Vice President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday paid a private visit to his benefactor and former governor of Lagos, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, in Abuja.

Tinibu, a national leadership of the All Progressives Congress had on October 8, returned from a foreign trip where he underwent surgery for an undisclosed ailment.

A number of political leaders, including President Muhammadu Buhari, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and members of the northern caucus of the National Assembly had visited Tinubu while he was recuperating in the United Kingdom.

A picture of the Friday meeting between Osinbajo and Tinibu was released to the media by the office of the vice president, though no mention was made on the topic of discussion.

There have been swirling speculations about both leaders are eyeing the APC presidential ticket.