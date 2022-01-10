Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has travelled to Ghana for the Extraordinary Summit of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government.

The summit is scheduled to discuss the political situation in the Republic of Mali.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari will embark on a state visit to Ogun State on Thursday, January 13.

The president is billed to visit the Gateway State on December 21, 2021 but the official visit was postponed indefinitely.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement issued yesterday by Kunle Somorin, the chief press secretary to Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, the Commander-in-Chief is expected in the South-Western state this week.

During the visit, Somorin said President Buhari would inaugurate some of the infrastructural projects executed by Governor Abiodun.

The president will be welcomed at the Gateway City Gate Monument Park, Sagamu Interchange, at 10 am, where he will commission the first project.

Apart from the Gateway City Gate, other projects expected to be inaugurated by President Buhari include Ijebu-Ode Mojoda-Epe expressway and two housing estates – the 527-Unit low and Medium Kobape Housing scheme Kobape and the Highbrow, 83 duplexes at Kings Court Estate at Oke Mosan, Abeokuta.

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor’s spokesman stated that invited guests are expected to be seated by 9.30 am at the City Gate by the Sagamu Interchange and Abeokuta expressway while observing all COVID-19 safety protocols strictly.

Osinbajo represented Nigeria at the summit and was joined by other regional leaders to discuss the political situation in the Republic of Mali.

The senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity, Laolu Akande, disclosed this via a statement issued, yesterday.

He said the meeting held yesterday, followed previous meetings and efforts by the leaders to resolve the situations in Mali and Guinea.

“In 2021, Prof. Osinbajo participated in meetings of leaders across the sub-region on the issues exploring solutions,” the statement reads.

“On September 8, the VP participated in a virtual summit of the regional body where sanctions were imposed on the military junta in Guinea, and on the 16th of the same month, attended another ECOWAS summit where further sanctions on individuals and groups fueling the crisis in Guinea and Mali were discussed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Later in November 2021, Prof. Osinbajo again joined other leaders in Accra for the 3rd Extraordinary Summit of leaders across the sub-region to review decisions and the political situations in Mali and Guinea,” he said.

In compliance with the decisions of the leaders, ECOWAS mediator and former President Goodluck Jonathan travelled on January 5th, 2022 to Mali to meet with authorities in the country over the timetable for democratic transition.

The former president later briefed President Muhammadu Buhari on the matter a few days ago.

Osinbajo who is accompanied by the minister of state foreign affairs, Ambassador Zubairu Dada, is expected back in Abuja today.