Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), Plateau State governor Simon Lalong and his Kano State counterpart Abdullahi Ganduje would grace this year’s Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation lecture.

The 8th Annual Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Lecture on Leadership and Good Governance tagged: “Reviving the Northern Traditional Institutions: Imperative for Peace and Security in Northern Nigeria,” will have experts, analysts, policy makers and stakeholders to discuss topical issues and proffer solutions.

A statement issued by Mukhtar Gambo Umar, said the 2022 annual lecture and awards will have as the special guest of honour, Osinbajo under the chairmanship of Lalong, who doubles as the chairman of Northern States Governors’ Forum.

Ganduje will serve as the chief host of the event slated for the Coronation Hall of the Kano State Government House on Tuesday 18th January, 2022 by 10am prompt.

His Royal Highness Emir of Lafia, Justice Sidi Bage I, will be the guest speaker. Other eminent Nigerians who will discuss and proffer solutions on the theme are Hon Justice Ishaq Bello, former chief justice of the FCT, Professor Nancy Agbe, former vice chancellor, University of Mkar, Benue State and Prof Usman Abubakar of the Department of Local Government and Development Studies, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

