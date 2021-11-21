Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has described the late Captain Joseph Mangtup Din as a very disciplined man who opposed and fought injustice in any form.

According to him, Capt. Din was a man who stood for justice, fairness and equity in all his dealings to the extent that he became familiar with legal jargons, though not a lawyer by training.

The vice president stated this at the funeral service for the late Din held at the COCIN headquarters church in Jos, Plateau State.

Prof. Osinbajo recalled his fond memories of the late Capt. Din, stressing that this action reinforced his belief in democracy and the rule of law which promoted the recourse to civil channels in resolving conflicts rather than people taking the laws into their hands.

He also said the deceased was very hardworking, industrious and generous as he built bridges across the nation, holding on to long relationships with friends of many years including President Muhammadu Buhari.

Governor Simon Lalong in a remark described the late elder statesman as a man of integrity who worked for the peace and political stability of Plateau State and Nigeria at large.

He said as the chairman of the APC elders committee in Plateau State, the late Capt. Din did a lot to ensure the victory of the party and also see to its performance in various fields. He said he would miss the invaluable counsel and wisdom which he offered freely.

Similarly, the president-elect, Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN) Rev Dr. Amos Mohzho, said death is a bad news, but it can also be good news for those whose ways are upright and are guaranteed salvation.

He said the deceased lived a fruitful and godly life where he served God and blessed people with his resources and talents.

Meanwhile, the widow of the deceased, Mrs. Christiana Din, said the death of her husband of 54 years was very painful but she was strengthened by the testimonies of his service to God and humanity.

She said her life with him had been memorable as he was a patient, honest, kind and generous person who never failed to carry other people’s burdens.