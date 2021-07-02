Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has launched the 28th edition of the National Micro Small and Medium Enterprises Clinic in Jigawa State which is designed to bring the business opportunities closer to the people. Osinbajo launched the program during a one day working visit to the state.

He said the MSME Clinic is a collaborative project between the federal and state governments to host all advisory and regulatory bodies of MSME in one place in order to avoid unnecessary delay and bottlenecks in the setup and development of the businesses in Nigeria.

The vice president reiterated the commitment of the federal government to poverty eradication, growth and development by creating an enabling environment for the development of big, medium and small enterprises in Nigeria.

Osinbajo commended Jigawa State Governor Muhammdu Badaru Abubakar for his prudent and exemplary leadership which makes Jigawa a pace-setter on Agricultural and SME development in Nigeria.

In her speech during the visit, the minister of state for Trade and Investment, Ambassador Maryam Katagum, said supporting and building the capacity of small and medium entrepreneurs to improve their production and standard is very critical to the Intercontinental Free Trade Agreement.

She added that her ministry will collaborate with all government agencies and private entrepreneurs to ensure Nigerians reap from the advantage of the free trade agreement.

In his speech, Governor Abubakar commended the federal government for executing various projects and programs that enhanced education, as well as the social and economic development of the state.