Prominent Nigerians including Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President Ahmed Lawan, Minister of Youths and Sports Development , Mr. Sunday Dare on Tuesday extolled the virtues of late Barrister Angela Folarin wife of a serving lawmaker, Senator Teslim Folarin.

They were among the top dignitaries that attended the burial of Mrs Angela Folarin who died on 28 January 28 in London at the age of 47.

Rev Father Felix Ethapeme, Dean North Deanery Diocese of ibadan in his short sermon described the late Angela as a loving, God fearing woman who committed her life to service to God and humanity.

“She contributed immensely to the advancement of the church and the society during her lifetime”, the cleric said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He, however, urged the congregation to live to serve God and live an exemplary life that would glorify God and enhance a better society.

The cleric also asked parents to bring up their children to know God, love God and serve God, saying “If we do this we will have our two eyes closed and live in a better society.

“Let us stand up to our responsibilities as good parents and train our children very well so that we can have a society that is devoid of rancour and trouble, we all have a role to play in making Nigeria a better place”, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT