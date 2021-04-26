ADVERTISEMENT

By Kingsley Alu, Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo would today, use the occasion of the World Intellectual Property Day to lead a virtual panel discussion that would focus on building the intellectual property (IP) culture among micro, medium and small enterprises (MSMEs) by improving their awareness on International property rights (IPR).

Osinbajo, who would be represented by the minister of industry, trade and investment, Otumba Adeniyi Adebayo, would be presenting a keynote address at the event

At a briefing in Abuja penultimate week, director- general, Small and Medium Enterprises Development of Nigeria (SMEDAN), Dr Umaru Dikko Radda, had noted that despite the fact MSMEs are often the driving force behind innovations,many of them are not fully aware of the intellectual property system. Radda said to bridge the knowledge gap, the agency in collaboration with the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) would be educating the MSMEs on intellectual property rights (IPR)and the attendant benefits for their businesses. He also said the programme is important because of the need to safeguard MSMEs’ innovations and creations in the present highly- competitive global economy.