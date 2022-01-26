Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has advocated practical solutions towards improving the performance and independence of the justice sector.

Osinbajo, who spoke at the Justice Sector Reform Summit 2022 held in Abuja and organised by the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and some stakeholders in the justice delivery sector, said in a bid to rediscover the attributes that made Nigeria’s justice sector, focus should be on four or five clearly outlined areas.

He identified the areas as the establishment of a solely merit-based judicial selection and promotion process; a new approach to judicial budgeting and funding and the all-important question of judicial remuneration and welfare.

Osinbajo said it is stunning that the process for evaluation and interview of judges, men and women statutorily empowered to literally determine the lives and livelihoods of others is one of the least rigorous processes imaginable.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In the United Kingdom from where we derive most of the structures of our judicature, applicants to judicial office in superior courts go through several screening processes, at some point, it was 17 stages, including written examinations, interviews and role-play exercises.

“They are subjected to rigorous background investigations covering professional credentials and abilities, public records, judicial pronouncements, and personal financial affairs; evaluation by the Bar Association on Integrity, professional competence and judicial temperament. And in the US, Supreme Court appointments involve rigorous public screening by the Senate, which sifts through the entire public, and sometimes private lives of candidates.

“That is the nature of the rigour that anyone who should hold the power of life and death, and power over other people’s livelihoods, should go through.

“It shouldn’t be a “take a bow” situation at all. It must be rigorous because the moment the person is appointed into a high office of that sort, they are unleashed as it were on the rest of us.’’

ADVERTISEMENT

During the plenary session, the attorney-general of the federation (AGF) and minister of justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN), called for more transparency and openness in the administration of the budgets of both the judiciary and legislative arms of government.

Malami said the judiciary has consistently lamented poor funding and yet no one can tell how the money allocated to them was being expended.

He therefore submitted that for the issue of inadequate funding to be addressed in the judiciary, there must be a system in place that will allow the financial books to be opened.