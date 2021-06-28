It was the gathering of the crème de la crème of the society, as the most anticipated movie on the effect of drugs on the society and Nigeria in particular, titled, “The Silent Baron” premiered at the weekend in Abuja.

The red carpet was packed with dignitaries at the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) collaborated film with Ekwe Nche Entertainment Limited.

The vice president Yemi Osinbajo and chairman of the National Drug Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Buba Marwa, were among other top dignitaries on hand at the movie screening.

The NDLEA boss appreciated everyone who came for the premiere, urging them to join hands with his men to fight against the menace.

Held at the Silverbird Cinema, it was to commemorate the United Nations Day Against Drug Abuse and Trafficking.

The screenwriter and producer of “The Silent Baron”, Mr Ifeanyi Ukaeru, stated that the film was motivated by the desire to have a drug-free society.

“It’s not just a movie; it is a project; it is a call for surveillance; that Nigerians take their responsibilities and be vigilant in this fight against drug trafficking and illicit drug abuse.

“We want to make a lasting impression in the lives of Nigerians; we want them to see that it is not all that glitters is gold.

“We want people to know, even family units, understand that sometimes when someone says, I live overseas, it’s not really a job.

“So, we want people to understand that this war on drugs is something everyone needs to own,” he said.

Also, some of the cast, Enyinna Nwigwe (Anselm), Doris Ifeoma Ifeka (Bola), Anthony ‘Monjaro’ Akposheri (Frank) who graced the event said they accepted the roles because it was aimed at sensitising people on the effect of hard drugs on the society.

Also, former chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Dr Farida Mzamber Waziri who was in attendance at the premier, explained that the movie is very educative and would help in sensitising Nigerians on the effect of hard drugs.