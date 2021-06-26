It was a gathering of the crémé dela crémé of the society, as the most anticipated movie that talks about the effect of drugs in the society and Nigeria in particular, titled “The Silent Baron ” premiered Friday in Abuja.

The atmosphere was electric and the red carpet was packed with dignitaries who were dressed elegantly to the National Drug Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) collaborated film with Ekwe Nche Entertainment Limited.

The Vice-President , Prof. Yemi Osinbajo and President of the National Drug Enforcement Agency (NDLEA),Buba Marwa, among other top dignitaries were on hand at the movie screening.

The NDLEA boss appreciated everyone who came for the premiere, urging them to join hands with his men to fight against the menace.

Held at the Silverbird Cinema, it was to commemorates the United Nations Day Against Drug Abuse and Trafficking.

The vice president who then interacted with the film’s producer, cast and crew also posed for a photoshoot with them.

Speaking with Mr. Ifeanyi Ukaeru, who doubles as the screenwriter and producer of “The Silent Baron” stated that the film was motivated by the desire to have a drug-free society.

“It’s not just a movie ; it is a project ; it is a call for surveillance; that Nigerians take their responsibilities and be vigilant in this fight against drug trafficking and illicit drug abuse.

“We want to make a lasting impression in the lives of Nigerians; we want them to see that this is not all that glitters in gold.

“We want people to know, even family units, understand that sometimes when someone says, I live overseas, it’s not really a job.

“So we want people to understand that this war on drugs is something everyone needs to own. “

“It’s just a movie; we have more to come; what we have done now is simply a reduction in supply; we plan to talk about demand reduction.

“It’s just the traffic side; we want to talk about people who abuse drugs; we’ll talk about it in a more elaborate film that will soon be coming out of drugs; there are other things we plan to do.

“This project started a long time ago, over two years; last year we pushed for its realization and by the grace of God we collaborated with NDLEA; they gave everything we needed.

“And another company has also offered us some form of financial support – Come Homes and Property Limited – and I think with this collaboration we are able to achieve what we have done today,” he said. he declares.

Also some of the cast ,Enyinna Nwigwe,(Anselm), Doris Ifeoma Ifeka (Bola), Anthony ‘Monjaro’ Akposheri (Frank) who graces the premiere told our correspondent on the red carpet that they accepted the script because it’s aimed at fighting and sensitizing people on the effect of hard drugs in the society.

Also, former executive chairperson of the Nigerian Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Dr. Farida Mzamber Waziri who was in attendance at the premier, explained the movie is very educative and would help in sensitizing Nigerians on the effect of hard drugs and crimes.

She also added that “I will walk away with this film, full of great expectation that I will be able to tell my grandchildren”.

The movie is about a young handsome man (Anselm) who specializes in using young women in his drug trafficking business.

He promises to marry a woman, entices her with gifts and sweet words, convinces parents that he is honest and has a paid job, only to then use the unsuspecting beau as a drug courier.

Much changes as Anselm crosses paths with Frank, (an NDLEA officer) tasked with ensuring Nigeria is not decertified by the American Drug Administration due to the increased flow of related activities to drugs in Nigeria.