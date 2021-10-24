Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Katsina State governor, Bello Masari, and other critical stakeholders in the Housing and Mortgage Finance Industry in the country will converge at an annual National Summit in Abuja to brainstorm on issues in the sector and proffer solutions.

The summit, convened by Housing Circuit Limited, Publishers of an Abuja-based Housing Digest Magazine, is scheduled to hold in the first week of November in Abuja.

According to Seun Jegede, the CEO of Housing Circuit, the theme for this year’s parley is “Setting up Sustainable Structures and Mobilising Private Investments for Housing Delivery in Nigeria”.

He said the aim was to engage Nigerian communities both home and diaspora on the importance and benefits inherent in a functional mortgage policy towards affordable housing in the country.

The summit affords experienced and seasoned panelists to re-echo these

sentiments by projecting the monumental strides of the present administration in the area of housing,

challenges confronting the realisation of its full capacity and the way forward.

The summit will also afford a select few of the leadership of professional associations of Nigerians in

Diaspora to connect directly through a live dialogue (Via Zoom) and communicate their home ownership

dreams and constraints.

Participants are expected from the presidency, sub-nationals, National Assembly, Mortgage Finance Parastatals, Housing/Finance Commissioners, Estate Developers, Real Estate Enthusiasts, Investment Bankers, Insurance Brokers, and the General Public.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the end of the summit, he said: “we hope to come up with a Communiqué which will be submitted to the

President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria and which will

subsequently, help to shape the National Policy on Housing.”

The summit will also witness the unveiling of the November special edition of the Housing Circuit, a magazine devoted to legacy projects of Katsina State government.

On the sidelines of the summit is an award ceremony to recognise very few professionals and technocrats who have excelled in the industry.