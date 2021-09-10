Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila as well as secretary to the government of federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, were among the eminent Nigerians who yesterday bade Pa Emmanuel Adesanya Abiodun, father of the Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, farewell.

Others were governors of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; his Ondo State counterpart, Rotimi Akeredolu; Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Godwin Obaseki (Edo), former governor of Ogun State and leader of All Progressives Congress, Chief Olusegun Osoba, as well as the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

They thronged the Iperu Remo country home of the Abiodun’s in Ikenne local government area of the state to pay their last respects to the late octogenarian, whose funeral and thanksgiving service held at St. James’ Anglican Church, Iperu-Remo.

Other dignitaries at the service are the governor of Kwara State, Abdul-Rahman Razaq, his Kebbi State counterpart, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, deputy governors of Nasarawa and Borno States, former governor of Edo State and the immediate past national chairman of APC, Adams Oshiomole, chairman of the National Drug Law and Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Brigadier General Buba Marwa (rtd), president, African Development Bank, Akinwunmi Adesina, chairman, Dangote Groups, Aliko Dangote, among others.

Also, in attendance was the immediate past governor of Ogun state, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, former Governor Gbenga Daniel, the Acting National Leader of the Pan-Yoruba group, Afenifere, 120 clergymen, captains of industry, led by Aliko Dangote, Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele and top political functionaries.

In his sermon which he delivered at the service, Archbishop, Ecclesiastical Province of Lagos and Diocesan Bishop of Remo, Most Rev. Dr. Olusina Fape called on politicians to use their positions to alleviate the sufferings of the masses.

He equally concerns over the spate of insecurity in the country, which include kidnapping for ransom, banditry, killings, saying that these call for urgent action by the government.

In his remarks, Governor Dapo Abiodun described his late dad as his mentor, moral compass and teacher.

He added that he would continue to miss his father, who he further described as his cheer leader and hero.